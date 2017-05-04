Madison Co. authorities investigating fatal crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities in Madison County are investigating a fatal crash.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the deadly accident happened just east of County Road 150 West between Pendleton and Markleville just before 4:45 p.m.
Deputies say an early investigation indicates that a westbound vehicle began veering across the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head on.
The driver of the westbound vehicle, a teenage male, was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Anderson where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 56-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital, but only for observation.
The name of the driver killed in the accident has not been released.