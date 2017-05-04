Marsh announces closure of 9 additional Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Marsh has announced the closure of nine additional Indiana locations.
Those those nine stores, several of which are in the Indianapolis, Fishers, Noblesville, Carmel and Plainfield area, will shut their doors this month.
This is just the latest round of announced stores closures for the supermarket chain.
Marsh locations that will close on May 21 are as follows:
- 8766 E. 96th Street,Fishers
- 3633 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis
- 500 South Buffallo Street, Warsaw
- 1960 East Greyhound Pass, Carmel
Marsh locations that will close on May 27 are as follows:
- 2002 Stafford Road, Plainfield
- 17901 River Avenue, Noblesville
- 2940 North Broadway, Anderson
- 5830 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
- 1900 South Hoyt Avenue, Muncie
With the latest round of announced store closures Marsh released the following statement:
Today we reluctantly announced the closing of nine additional Marsh locations. Our decision was solely the product of the difficult competitive environment and in no way reflects on the efforts of the great associates working in these stores.