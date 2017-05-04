Mini Marahon Expo gets underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Call it the official start to Mini-Marathon weekend in Indianapolis.

The 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Expo opened its doors this afternoon.

It’s an opportunity to see and buy the latest in running gear and healthy lifestyle products. And it’s open to the public.

For runners it’s also the place for packet pickup.

You will receive your bib race number, disposable timing device, participant shirt, and other important race day information.

All of it leading up to the 41st running of the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

For more on this story, click on the video.

