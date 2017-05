MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Noblesville man has been found in a remote area of Morgan-Monroe State Forest.

Investigators with the Indiana Conservation Officers, Noblesville Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office have located 52-year-old Mark Fermen.

Investigators said he is alive but suffering from severe hypothermia.

He had last been seen on May 1.

No other information regarding the investigation has been released.

