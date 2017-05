INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – May is Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month.

Dozens of riders gathered downtown to observe it Thursday.

Several agencies were behind the rally including IMPD, the Indiana State Police and the Marion County Traffic Safety Partnership.

Officials say reminding Hoosiers to ride responsibly and respectfully could be life-saving.

For more on this story, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...