INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new initiative is bringing medical care to those currently living on the streets.

Mayor Joe Hogsett along with officials from Anthem and Parnters in Housing Adults and Children made the announcement Thursday morning.

It’s a pilot program that will connect Anthem medicaid members with housing and health services.

The new program is specially targeting those affected by the closing of the jungle homeless camp last March.

For more on this story, click on the video.

