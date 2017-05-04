Schools, emergency managers brace for Indiana flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools dismissed early and emergency managers made preparations for flooding caused by heavy rains across the state.

Ten Indiana counties on Thursday afternoon had posted travel advisories meaning routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous situations.

Several schools dismissed early Thursday and at least one, the Vigo County School Corp., canceled Friday classes because of flooding fears.

The National Weather Service posted flood warnings and flash flood watches for nearly the entire state through at least Friday. It reports 1.5 inches of rain or more had fallen on several central Indiana communities during 24-hour periods ending Friday.

Madison County emergency managers made sandbags available in the Anderson area, and the Indianapolis Fire Department prepped its water crews for flooding expected to peak overnight Saturday.

