Secretary of State Connie Lawson to seek re-election in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson has announced she’ll seek re-election in 2018.

The Republican was first appointed to the position in 2012 by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels. She won a four-year term in 2014, defeating Democratic and Libertarian challengers.

Lawson says in a video announcement posted Thursday that during her time in office she’s worked to protect the integrity of elections by making it “easier to vote but harder to cheat.” She adds that her office has successfully seized money from scam artists and made it easier for businesses to grow.

Lawson also served in the state Senate for 16 years.

Indiana Republican Party State Chairman Kyle Hupfer says in a statement that Lawson is a “remarkable public servant” and has the party’s full support.

