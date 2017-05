INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a man is in custody after he fired shots at officers overnight on the east side.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 34th Street and Riley Avenue. Police say undercover officers were watching a suspected drug house when a man inside shot at them and then ran off.

The man was taken into custody near 34th Street and Euclid Avenue. No one was hurt, but bullets grazed an unmarked police vehicle.

Passenger door of unmarked police vehicle was grazed by a bullet & the back bumper with a bullet hole. Luckily no injuries to our officers. pic.twitter.com/rZr1NOPM1f — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 4, 2017

