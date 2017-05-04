Soldiers and Sailors Monument closed due to flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis was shut down Thursday morning after heavy rain prompted leaks.

The museum, gift shop and observation deck were all temporarily closed.

“We are taking actions to secure the artifacts and make temporary corrective actions,” the museum said in a press release. “The current storms have caused leaks in places not previously identified.”

It’s unclear when the monument will reopen.

The 113-year-old monument underwent a nine-month renovation in 2014-2015.

