Viewers share heartfelt messages of support with Randy Ollis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of 24-Hour News 8 viewers have reached out with messages of support following Randy Ollis’ announcement that he’s battling cancer.
“I hate to hear this Randy,” Rachel wrote on Randy’s Facebook page. “We are praying for you, you can beat this. i have watched you for 30 years you are like family to me.
“God bless you, Randy,” Sheri said on Facebook. “I’m a breast cancer survivor. Your life will never be the same…you appreciate it even more. Be strong..and may you have many more healthy years to spend with your family.”
“I’ve been watching you since you joined Channel 8 and you are now apart of my family,” Alnette said. “Please know I will be praying for your strength and speedy recovery. Much ❤️!”
“To my favorite weather man, I want to send my prayers to you and your family,” Reneigh wrote. “So glad you found this out early… Get well soon and get plenty of rest.”
“Randy, I just went through treatments for stage 3 cancer and am doing really well,” Angel said. “I give God and my wonderful doctors that He worked through all the praise. You’ll do just fine.”
Many on Twitter, including public officials and organizations, also gave their regards.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Randy says his chemo treatment has officially started.