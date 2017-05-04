Viewers share heartfelt messages of support with Randy Ollis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of 24-Hour News 8 viewers have reached out with messages of support following Randy Ollis’ announcement that he’s battling cancer.

“I hate to hear this Randy,” Rachel wrote on Randy’s Facebook page. “We are praying for you, you can beat this. i have watched you for 30 years you are like family to me.

“God bless you, Randy,” Sheri said on Facebook. “I’m a breast cancer survivor. Your life will never be the same…you appreciate it even more. Be strong..and may you have many more healthy years to spend with your family.”

“I’ve been watching you since you joined Channel 8 and you are now apart of my family,” Alnette said. “Please know I will be praying for your strength and speedy recovery. Much ❤️!”

“To my favorite weather man, I want to send my prayers to you and your family,” Reneigh wrote. “So glad you found this out early… Get well soon and get plenty of rest.”

“Randy, I just went through treatments for stage 3 cancer and am doing really well,” Angel said. “I give God and my wonderful doctors that He worked through all the praise. You’ll do just fine.”

Many on Twitter, including public officials and organizations, also gave their regards.

@randyollis @WISH_TV Randy from our family to you and your family our thoughts and prayers are with you. — City of Lawrence FD (@Lawrence_FD) May 4, 2017

@randyollis I pray for God's healing power to touch you. May you be surrounded by faith, love & peace that only our Creator gives in this time. — Paris C. (@pariscarerra) May 4, 2017

@randyollis Endless hope for you thru this. ❤ Hats off to you for your bravery in making your personal life public. #IndyLovesRandy — Jennifer Campbell (@campbell_jen) May 3, 2017

@randyollis Such a positive and optimistic attitude about everything! — Autumn (@Autumn_Grayson) May 3, 2017

@randyollis Your optimism & positive attitude is so admirable @randyollis keeping you in thoughts & prayers. Get well soon!! — Shelly Taylor (@shells3779) May 3, 2017

@randyollis You got this Randy! Just a passing Storm Cell on the weather Map of Life. Thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery! — Phil Mikesell (@PhilMikesell1) May 4, 2017

In a Facebook post Thursday, Randy says his chemo treatment has officially started.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...