Attorney: 1 teen’s charges to be dropped in school rape case

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — An attorney says prosecutors will drop charges against one of two teens charged with raping a fellow student in a Maryland high school bathroom.

Seventeen-year-old Jose Montano and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez were charged with assaulting the 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School in March, but The Washington Post reports that Sanchez’ attorney Andrew Jezic was told Thursday his client’s charges would be dropped.

Attorneys for Montano, who’s due in court Friday, say they haven’t been told of his case’s status. Prosecutors declined to comment.

The case got national attention after the White House called it an example of why the president wants to crack down on illegal immigration.

Officials say Sanchez came to the U.S. from Guatemala illegally. Montano’s lawyers say he came from El Salvador to live with relatives who are citizens.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...