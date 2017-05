FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana American Water customers living in Franklin west of U.S. 31 in Johnson County are under a boil order.

About 3,000 customers are affected after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant Friday morning near U.S. 31 and Commerce Drive.

Residents living west of U.S. 31, north of Nineveh Road and south of Northpointe Drive are advised to boil water for three minutes before consumption.

Customers have also been alerted via phone, text and email, according to the company.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...