INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis 500 fans are encouraged to ditch the colors one day a week for the month of May.

500 Fashion Fridays aims to get everyone wearing black and white on Friday to celebrate the checkered flag.

Organizers say the imitative was inspired by the Colts’ Blue Fridays.

Allison Melangton with Hulman Motorsports joined 24-Hour News 8’s Daybreak on Friday to talk more about the black and white fun.

