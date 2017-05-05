Drivers prepare for 500 Festival Mini Marathon road closures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 41st edition of the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon is set to kick off Saturday.

Drivers will have to navigate themselves around the numerous road closures downtown.

See the map below for the closures.

The final closures last until 4 p.m. Saturday. Those streets are:

New York Street near the intersection of Blackford Street.

near the intersection of Blackford Street. Blackford Street near Vermont Street.

A partial closure of California Street.

Robert Orr Plaza between West Street and Senate Avenue near Washington Street.

Ohio Street between West Street and Senate Avenue.

Click here for a full map of the course.

For more information, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...