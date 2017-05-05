Home at last: Mooresville quadruplets reunited after brother leaves hospital

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — After nearly two months, all four babies born to a Mooresville couple are home and doing well.

We first introduced you to Miles and Natasha Collett on Daybreak in February after giving birth to quadruplets at St. Vincent Women’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

The babies were born nearly eight weeks early on February 5. Liam, the lone boy, was first born and weighed three pounds 15 ounces. Three girls followed: Harper, Willow, and Rowan.

All three sisters were released from the hospital in March, ahead of schedule, but Liam just went home on Tuesday, May 2.

There is a Go Fund Me page set up for this family to help with the costs of their little quad squad.

