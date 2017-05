INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To celebrate the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, The Harrison Center for the Arts is partnering with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to invite Hoosiers to participate in festivities.

The party kicked off Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event included a lot of giveaways, such as: posters, tickets and swag.

Lauren George joined Laura Steele to discuss the activities.

Check out the video for more.

