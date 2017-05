INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating following a car crash into an apartment building.

It happened at the Building Permits in the 3800 block of Marietta Drive Friday afternoon.

An apartment manager told IFD officials that a tenant crashed into his own apartment just after he stopped by the office to pay his rent.

There were no injuries in the crash.

