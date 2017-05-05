Man shot, killed at Zionsville apartment complex

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday morning.

Police say multiple shots were fired in the 1300 block of Quail Run Court in Quail Run Apartments around 5:45 a.m.

A man in his 20s was shot and killed, a police spokesman told 24-Hour News 8.

No one is in custody, and suspect information has not been released.

This is the first deadly shooting in Zionsville since an 82-year-old man was gunned down last September.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

