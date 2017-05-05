Monroe Co. dive team responds to two calls related to flooding

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Monroe County dive team responded to two separate calls related to flooded roads Friday.

The first call was at Anderson and Bean Blossom roads at 7:30 a.m. when they responded to a call of a vehicle mostly submerged in flood water.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman, was out of the vehicle and safe by the time they arrived.

Dive team members observed a second car driving into flood waters after clearing the first scene.

They proceeded to push the two occupants to more shallow waters and then placing them in a squad car for safety.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...