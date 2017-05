INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire and police officials responded to a building collapsing on the city’s near north side Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:15 p.m. on West 34th and North Illinois streets.

The area has been shut down and officials are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

There were no reported injuries from the collapse.

