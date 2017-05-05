Sen. Donnelly applauds Department of VA, Crown Hill Cemetery on land swap

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Senator Joe Donnelly has come out to praise an agreement between the Department of Veteran Affairs and the Crown Hill Cemetery.

The two agreed to a compromise that would allow for the forests near the site to remain intact, while still giving Hoosier veterans access to burial sites.

Donnelly said:

I am pleased that the VA and Crown Hill have come to an agreement to pursue a land swap that would allow the project to move forward without impacting the forest. This project is about our veterans, who deserve access to burial sites closer to their communities and their families. We always achieve more when we work together, which is why I asked the VA to engage with all stakeholders to ensure this project is a win for veterans and the entire Indianapolis community. I want to thank the VA, particularly interim Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Ron Walters, and Crown Hill Cemetery for their efforts to find a solution.

Donnelly has kept a close monitor on the situation from the beginning.

