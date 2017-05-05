Thieves ram stolen car through hobby store to steal RC cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after thieves used a stolen car to break into a hobby store on the east side of Indianapolis.

It happened early Thursday morning at Hobby R/C on South Franklin Road.

Police believe the suspects stole a car they found just down the street from the hobby store and used it to ram into the store.

An employee told 24-Hour News 8 the thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

“It’s the oldest hobby shop in the city we’ve been here for 36 years you know it’s never happened,” said Vance Larue, employee.

Hobby R/C is back open for business just one day after thieves damaged the store.

“Repairs like down the walls would be upwards five or eight thousand dollars to fix the wall,” he explained. “Mainly it’s the headache of having to deal with it and have to worry about the inventory in our store.”

Vance Larue said he came into work to find a mess.

“Chaos there was police cars, trash dumpsters, maintenance guys all kinds of stuff going out in front,” he described.

The burglary happened right before 6:30 a.m. Surveillance video provided by the store shows a car backing up into the front entrance. The impact knocks out the camera.

Video from another camera angle shows at least two suspects running into the store and stealing the RC cars on display. The video shows them putting the stolen merchandise into the stolen car before driving off.

“They tried to break in a few weeks ago but they couldn’t break the glass they couldn’t figure how to get in,” said Larue.

Larue believes the same suspects are responsible for the crime after comparing the surveillance videos.

“It’s too many people out there that think it’s easy to just get free hand outs,” he said. “You know they don’t want to go out and work and earn what they got. They just try to steal from other people.”

According to a police report, the two suspects are believed to be in their twenties.

If you know anything that could help police with this case you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317- 262-8477.

