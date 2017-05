INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a truck ran into a building Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the Suding Hardware store in the 2200 block of South Shelby Street when authoirities said a 22-year-old swerved to avoid another vehicle and ended up hitting the building.

The crash caused up to $20,000 in damages.

There were no injuries in the crash.

