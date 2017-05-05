Two dozen roads closed in Noblesville and Hamilton County due to high water

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — High water has led to a total of 18 roads being closed in Hamilton County and six more in Noblesville.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the following 18 roads are currently closed due to high water:
- 106th Street east of Cumberland Road
- 191st Street between Summer Road and Victory Chapel Road
- 196th Street between Mystic Road and Pilgrim Road
- 206th Street between SR-37 and Creek Road
- 266th Street between SR-19 and Startsman Road
- 276th Street between US-31 and Dunbar
- 281st Street between Anthony Road and Cal Carson Road
- Albright Road north of 281st Street
- Crooked Creek Road between 266th Street and 281st Street
- Cumberland road south of 226th Street
- Cyntheanne Road between 191st Street and 196th Street
- Devaney Road between 281st Street and 291st Street
- Devaney Road south of 266th Street
- Dunbar Road between 271st Street and 276th Street
- Edith Avenue between boulder Drive and Cumberland Road
- Mt. Pleasant Road between 256th Street and 266th Street
- Promise Road between 181st Street and 186th Street
- Riverwood Avenue between 206th Street and Riverwood Subdivision
A 24 Hour News 8 crew talked to a homeowner living in the Riverwood Subdivision, where the White River has flooded the road leading to several homes.
“It doesn’t happen very often, but when it does, it comes up pretty quick over the banks, and it’s happened probably four or five times in the last ten years,” Steve Staten said.
He said the majority of the flooding happened Thursday night.
“It was kind of a shock, I didn’t expect it to be up this far yet. You just kind of get used to it and you move stuff up and you just make sure everything’s put up and out of the way.”
Additionally, HCSO said these six roads in Noblesville are closed.
- 186th Street, Between SR 37 & Promise Road
- Mill Creek Rd, Between SR 32 & Stone Hinge
- Promise Rd, Between 186th & 191st Street
- Edith Avenue at Potters Bridge
- Riverwood Avenue
- Riverwood Drive
HCSO also said that State Road 19 & Allisonville Road at Wellington Parkway could potentially be closed on Friday.