Two dozen roads closed in Noblesville and Hamilton County due to high water

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — High water has led to a total of 18 roads being closed in Hamilton County and six more in Noblesville.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the following 18 roads are currently closed due to high water:

106th Street east of Cumberland Road

191st Street between Summer Road and Victory Chapel Road

196th Street between Mystic Road and Pilgrim Road

206th Street between SR-37 and Creek Road

266th Street between SR-19 and Startsman Road

276th Street between US-31 and Dunbar

281st Street between Anthony Road and Cal Carson Road

Albright Road north of 281st Street

Crooked Creek Road between 266th Street and 281st Street

Cumberland road south of 226th Street

Cyntheanne Road between 191st Street and 196th Street

Devaney Road between 281st Street and 291st Street

Devaney Road south of 266th Street

Dunbar Road between 271st Street and 276th Street

Edith Avenue between boulder Drive and Cumberland Road

Mt. Pleasant Road between 256th Street and 266th Street

Promise Road between 181st Street and 186th Street

Riverwood Avenue between 206th Street and Riverwood Subdivision

A 24 Hour News 8 crew talked to a homeowner living in the Riverwood Subdivision, where the White River has flooded the road leading to several homes.

“It doesn’t happen very often, but when it does, it comes up pretty quick over the banks, and it’s happened probably four or five times in the last ten years,” Steve Staten said.

He said the majority of the flooding happened Thursday night.

“It was kind of a shock, I didn’t expect it to be up this far yet. You just kind of get used to it and you move stuff up and you just make sure everything’s put up and out of the way.”

Additionally, HCSO said these six roads in Noblesville are closed.

186th Street, Between SR 37 & Promise Road

Mill Creek Rd, Between SR 32 & Stone Hinge

Promise Rd, Between 186th & 191st Street

Edith Avenue at Potters Bridge

Riverwood Avenue

Riverwood Drive

HCSO also said that State Road 19 & Allisonville Road at Wellington Parkway could potentially be closed on Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...