Visit Indy’s Road Rally set to kick off Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time ever, Hoosiers will get a chance to hop in their car everyday for a week to visit beautiful spots across the state for the cheap.

Visit Indy’s Road Rally kicks off this Sunday.

Mark Newman with the Indiana Office of Tourism Development dropped by WISH-TV’s studios Friday to discuss the event.

Some of the highlights include:

Free admission to Indiana State Parks on May 7.

Night walk over Big Four Bridge on May 8 at 8:30 p.m.

Falls of the Ohio State Park at 9:00 a.m.

For a full list of events and more details, click here.

