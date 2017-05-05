WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 to broadcast eight Indiana Fever games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Randy Ingram, Vice-President and General Manager of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 today announced that the stations will broadcast eight regular season Indiana Fever games during the 2017 season.

“WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are proud to once again bring Central Indiana viewers the excitement of Fever basketball,” said Ingram. “We’re looking forward to another successful partnership this year, featuring a further expanded line-up of games.”

The 2017 season marks the fourth consecutive year of a local broadcast partnership between the Indiana Fever, WISH-TV, and MyINDY-TV 23. Expanding from seven games last season this year’s schedule will include eight games: seven on MyINDY-TV 23 and one on WISH-TV.

To call the Fever action, Pat Boylan will be joined by retired Fever standout and Olympian Tamika Catchings for local games broadcast on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23.

Indiana Fever on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23:

Wednesday May 24 Los Angeles 7:00pm MyINDY-TV 23

Saturday July 1 Connecticut 4:00pm WISH-TV

Wednesday July 12 San Antonio 12:00pm MyINDY-TV 23

Friday July 14 Washington 7:00pm MyINDY-TV 23

Friday July 28 New York 7:00pm MyINDY-TV 23

Friday August 4 Chicago 7:00pm MyINDY-TV 23

Saturday August 12 at Washington 7:30pm MyINDY-TV 23

Wednesday August 23 New York 7:00pm MyINDY-TV 23

For a complete Indiana Fever schedule, http://www.FeverBasketball.com.

