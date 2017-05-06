Arrest made in fatal west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a Friday evening fatal shooting on the city’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 23-year-old Derrick Walbert has been taken into custody for the murder of 32-year-old Joseph Goodin.

On Friday, May 5, just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5900 block of Bertha Street for reports of a person shot. After arriving on scene, an unresponsive 32-year-old male victim, later identified as Joseph Goodin, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Responding medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Walbert faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Anyone with any information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

