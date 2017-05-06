Ball State hoopster House gets chance with Chicago Bears

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Franko House is not in the mood to downsize.

After helping turn around the Ball State basketball program, the 6 foot 6 inch forward departs 10th all-time on the Cardinals scoring list, 7th in rebounding and first in invites to the NFL.

“Once my agent called me Saturday and said the Bears are going to make an offer I knew I was ready,” House said.

Out of high school, House opted for a hoops scholarship in Muncie over a football offer from Central Michigan.

For four years, fall came and went with no work on the gridiron. That all changed when House and his fiancé Morgan welcomed their newborn son Carter. With House’s pro hoop dreams likely heading overseas, NFL scouts were busy pushing for a return to football.

House made the call and suited up.

“Really the minute he was born, it is a love that you don’t really realize you could possibly have for anything until you see your child,” House said. “It made me think, am I working hard enough to get where I need to be?”

After a spring filled of football training and film sessions, House worked out for the Chicago Bears leading up to the NFL draft. As the final picks were being made last Saturday, House officially landed in Chicago as an undrafted tight end.

“It was shock for me,” House said. “I am just going to go into camp with my head on straight. I know I have a lot to take in.”

