Chef Wendell: A plant-based diet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The March 7 issue of The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) released a new study saying that the Standard American Diet causes nearly half of all deaths from heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. They say diet plays a critical role in our health and longevity.

Good news! Here’s a salad illustrating plant-based foods that will help you avoid this trinity of deadly diseases.

Mother Earth’s Salad of Health and Wholeness:

Serves 4

Dark leafy greens (arugula, romaine, spring mix, baby kale, or any dark, soft greens) 1/2 pound fresh spring asparagus, washed and trimmed

Green zucchini squash circles

1/2 avocado, cut into squares or slices

Red onion, sliced

Shii-take mushroom caps, washed

Red bell pepper, sliced

1 cup shredded red cabbage

Broccoli, pea or alfalfa sprouts

1 cup beans, drained and rinsed (kidney, pinto, white, or your favorite)

1/4 cup cooked quinoa or brown rice

1/2 cup unsalted ‘raw’ nuts (#1 walnut, hazelnut, almond, cashew or peanut) 1/4 cup seeds (chia, ground flax, sesame, sunflower, pumpkin, or sesame)

Brush asparagus with oil and lightly grill or roast. Do not overcook.

Remove stems, and brush the shii-take caps with oil and lightly grill. Do not overcook.

Arrange a bed of greens on a dinner plate.

Artfully arrange each ingredient in sections to create a composed salad.

Garnish with sprouts and seeds.

Drizzle the dressing over the colorful salad and serve.

You may add sliced chicken breast or small pieces of cooked salmon.

Dressing:

Juice of fresh lemon (At least a quarter cup. Do not use bottled juice however)

1 tsp. lemon zest

3/4 cup avocado, safflower, or California olive oil (No canola)

1 tsp. Dijon

2 cloves chopped fresh garlic

Himalayan salt and black pepper to taste

Mix / blend together and reserve.

