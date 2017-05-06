Chef Wendell: A plant-based diet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The March 7 issue of The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) released a new study saying that the Standard American Diet causes nearly half of all deaths from heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. They say diet plays a critical role in our health and longevity.
Good news! Here’s a salad illustrating plant-based foods that will help you avoid this trinity of deadly diseases.
Mother Earth’s Salad of Health and Wholeness:
Serves 4
Dark leafy greens (arugula, romaine, spring mix, baby kale, or any dark, soft greens) 1/2 pound fresh spring asparagus, washed and trimmed
Green zucchini squash circles
1/2 avocado, cut into squares or slices
Red onion, sliced
Shii-take mushroom caps, washed
Red bell pepper, sliced
1 cup shredded red cabbage
Broccoli, pea or alfalfa sprouts
1 cup beans, drained and rinsed (kidney, pinto, white, or your favorite)
1/4 cup cooked quinoa or brown rice
1/2 cup unsalted ‘raw’ nuts (#1 walnut, hazelnut, almond, cashew or peanut) 1/4 cup seeds (chia, ground flax, sesame, sunflower, pumpkin, or sesame)
- Brush asparagus with oil and lightly grill or roast. Do not overcook.
- Remove stems, and brush the shii-take caps with oil and lightly grill. Do not overcook.
- Arrange a bed of greens on a dinner plate.
- Artfully arrange each ingredient in sections to create a composed salad.
- Garnish with sprouts and seeds.
- Drizzle the dressing over the colorful salad and serve.
- You may add sliced chicken breast or small pieces of cooked salmon.
Dressing:
Juice of fresh lemon (At least a quarter cup. Do not use bottled juice however)
1 tsp. lemon zest
3/4 cup avocado, safflower, or California olive oil (No canola)
1 tsp. Dijon
2 cloves chopped fresh garlic
Himalayan salt and black pepper to taste
- Mix / blend together and reserve.
