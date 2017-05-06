Crews make at least 2 water rescues in south central Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in south central Indiana have made at least two water rescues, including one of a woman from an overturned, submerged car.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says its water rescue team pulled a woman from the submerged car about 1:30 a.m. Saturday south of Columbus. It says she was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

In neighboring Monroe County, emergency responders responding to a report of a submerged car Friday morning found a woman safely out of the vehicle, but then watched a second car get stalled in about two feet of water. They helped a man and woman push the vehicle to shallow water, then helped them into a warm squad car.

None of the people rescued were identified.

