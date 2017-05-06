Indiana has $460M in unclaimed property – is any yours?

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana attorney general is trying to return millions of dollars in unclaimed property to Hoosiers in northeast Indiana.

According to a representative for Curtis Hill, the state has close to $460 million worth of property that it is working to return to people. The money can come from insurance policies, wills, or unclaimed safe deposit boxes.

The office has already returned $20 million in 2017.

“The more we talk about it the more people check and that’s the whole idea,” said Jeremy Brilliant, spokesman for the Indiana Attorney General’s office. “This money after 25 years ends up going to the state’s general fund. And while that’s a good thing for the state, this is money that belongs to you and me and everybody else out there, so we all should have it. That’s why we’re trying to make an effort to tell people about it so they can claim it.”

To learn if you have any unclaimed property, click here.

