Man to run in Mini Marathon after suffering stroke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week Dick stopped by the Rehab Hospital of Indiana. He talked to a man who has plans to run in the Mini Marathon.

However, what makes John Lummis’s story different from most people who run in the Mini Marathon is that he suffered a stroke in 2013.

Dick talks to him about his rehab process and the new innovative program that helped him during his recovery.

For more on this story, click on the videos.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...