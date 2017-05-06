Neighbors react to fatal shooting of teenager

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police continue to investigate a shooting that left one teenager dead, and two others injured.

People who live in that area describe the shooting as senseless.

“It is just frightening. It is just scary to know right across the street a 17-year-old lost his life,” said Indianapolis resident, Howard Graves.

He lives in the area and frequently walks to the shopping center where that shooting happened.

“It breaks my heart to hear that this happened on this side of town that I live on…right across the street from where I live,” said Graves.

He and other neighbors said violence like this is especially troubling because it involves kids that are still in high school.

“It is not really something that is ok. You don’t really expect something like that, especially not with a younger teenager group,” said another neighbor who asked not to be identified.

“You know the family of that 17-year-old is grieving. They never expected this to happen or hear news or wake up to it,” said Graves.

Graves said his family has experienced a similar loss. He says pain felt by families in these cases is becoming all too common. He’s hoping police find those responsible.

“Let’s stop this violence. That’s the moral of this story. Stop the violence. It has to stop,” said Graves.

The other two teens who were injured in that shooting were taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. At last check one was in critical condition, the other was in good condition. The 17-year-old who died in the shooting has been identified as Angel Mejia-Alfaro. His family asked for privacy during this difficult time.

The Wayne Township School District released a statement:

As a school community we are saddened to learn of the tragic incident involving our high school students. We extend our heartfelt prayers to the families impacted by this terrible act. As classes at the high school resume on Monday, we will have the appropriate services on hand to counsel our kids.

