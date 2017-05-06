Report: Autos are Indiana’s 2nd-largest manufacturing sector

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A new report says the automotive manufacturing sector is a $15.8 billion industry that employs more than 100,000 people in Indiana.

The Tribune Star reports that the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and the Indiana Automotive Council issued a report saying that automotive manufacturing is the second-largest manufacturing sector in Indiana and automotive jobs have seen a 40 percent increase since 2009.

The council says Indiana is the only U.S. state to have auto assembly plants from Honda, Subaru and Toyota.

Vigo County is a big contributor to the state’s automotive industry with companies such Thyssenkrupp Presta North America. The company opened a steering column assembly plant in 2003 in the Vigo County Industrial Park that employs more than 400 workers.

Chemical products are the leading manufacturing sector in Indiana.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...