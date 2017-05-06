Runners take their marks for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 41st edition of the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon got underway Saturday morning.
Hundreds of runners took to downtown Saturday morning to participate in the annual race.
Among those taking part in the fun were several 24-Hour News 8 members including Anthony Calhoun, Meghan McKeown, and WISH-TV News Director Al Carl.
Because of the race, drivers will have to navigate themselves around the numerous road closures downtown.
The final closures last until 4 p.m. Saturday. Those streets are:
- New York Street near the intersection of Blackford Street.
- Blackford Street near Vermont Street.
- A partial closure of California Street.
- Robert Orr Plaza between West Street and Senate Avenue near Washington Street.
- Ohio Street between West Street and Senate Avenue.
Click here for a full map of the course.