Runners take their marks for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 41st edition of the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon got underway Saturday morning.

Hundreds of runners took to downtown Saturday morning to participate in the annual race.

Among those taking part in the fun were several 24-Hour News 8 members including Anthony Calhoun, Meghan McKeown, and WISH-TV News Director Al Carl.

Because of the race, drivers will have to navigate themselves around the numerous road closures downtown.

The final closures last until 4 p.m. Saturday. Those streets are:

New York Street near the intersection of Blackford Street.

near the intersection of Blackford Street. Blackford Street near Vermont Street.

A partial closure of California Street.

Robert Orr Plaza between West Street and Senate Avenue near Washington Street.

Ohio Street between West Street and Senate Avenue.

Click here for a full map of the course.

