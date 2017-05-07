2 injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are in the hospital following a double shooting overnight.

The shooting happened at the Carriage House East Apartment complex near 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road just after 12:30 Sunday morning.

Police say a young man was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

They also say a woman was shot in the same area, who is said to be in serious condition.

Both victims are believed to be in their late teens.

Police believe the two were shot during a party.

Investigators have not released any other details on what led up to the violence.

