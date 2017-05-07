Authorities search for missing Evansville man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Evansville.

76-year-old Gary Underhill was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday after leaving his home to go to a Schnuck’s on Washington Avenue.

He departed in a black 2011 Chevy Tahoe with license plates UQO892.

Underhill stands at 5 feet 11 inches and 270 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities have said he suffers from several health issues and could possibly be in the Indianapolis area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979.

