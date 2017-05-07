Cleaning your vehicle for a good cause

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re needing to get that car of your cleaned, next weekend you can do it for a good cause.

Crew Carwash is giving back to an organization that might be close to your heart, Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Sally Grant, the executive vice president of Crew Carwash stopped by WISH-TV to discuss Shine for Riley.

She also talked about why giving back throughout the year is so important to her and why they decided to raise money for Riley Hospital.

For more on this story, click on the video.

