Crews respond to east side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews responded to an east side apartment fire Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at an apartment building at the Waterstrone Place apartment homes in the 10000 block of King Arthur Court just after 11:15 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene minutes after receiving the initial call, heavy smoke was spotted coming from the first floor of the two-story structure.

After multiple crews were called to the scene, they were able to get the fire under control by 11:45 a.m.

A mother told firefighters she believes her daughter may have started the fire in a closet after getting a hold of a lighter.

In all, six people were rescued by firefighters from a second floor apartment. Five children and one adult were checked out at the scene for smoke inhalation and did not require transport to the hospital. However, a Lawrence firefighter did sustain a slight injury.

As a result of the fire, seven people were displaced and IFD Victims Assistance is working with residents for shelter.

Damage has been estimated at $50,000.

