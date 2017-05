DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A walk is scheduled in Delphi to honor the lives of Abby Williams and Libby German. The remembrance walk will take place on the Monon High Bridge trail.

It will be lead by local clergy, Camp Tecumseh staff, and Delphi historic trail leaders. It’s all in an effort to restore hope in the community.

The walk starts at 3 p.m. Sunday.

People who want to participate can meet at Veterans Plaza. That’s at the east end of freedom bridge.

