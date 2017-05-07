Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram accounts go dark

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2015 file photo, Kanye West appears at the Brother Vellies Spring 2016 collection presentation during Fashion Week, in New York. Wests presentation during New York Fashion Week, Wednesday, Sept. 16, showed off his baggy and rural collection in a militant style as Anna Wintour, Lorde and Kim Kardashian _ holding baby North West _ sat front row. West debuted Yeezy Season 2 on Wednesday at the Skylight Modern in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(AP) – Kanye West has apparently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Both accounts went dark sometime Friday, for unknown reasons. A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment Saturday.

West did not attend the Met Gala on Monday evening. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, was there with her sisters, and said her husband was at home. She said he’d been “taking some time off and really loving that.”

In November, West was admitted to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for sleep deprivation and exhaustion, later canceling his Saint Pablo tour.

The next month, the rapper made a highly publicized visit to then President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. He explained the visit in a series of tweets but later deleted them.

