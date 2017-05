INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in the shooting deaths of Darrell Miller and James Clark.

The shootings happened around 10:21 p.m. on April 20 in the 1600 block of Villa Avenue.

32-year-old Maurice Turentine was taken into custody in Mooresville without incident.

He faces two counts of murder in connection to the shooting.

