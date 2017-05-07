Pastors call for end to violence after rash of shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over the past four days, multiple people have been victims of gun violence across our city. Now, a group of pastors are coming together to try to find a way to put an end to the shootings.

They say the victims are often times kids. Five teenagers have been shot over the last few days. One of them was killed. The pastors say the others are lucky, and they’re now making sure luck doesn’t dry out.

“We got to love and take care of each other. we got to love ourselves then we’ll step out and take care of each other, y’all,” said Wanda White who lives near the alley where 15-year-old Semaj Jordan was gunned down three weeks ago.

On Sunday about 50 people joined her calling for an end to violence.

“We have got to come together. Hallelujah. We just have to come together.”

Sunday afternoon the group marched up Clifton Avenue, walking by two recent homicide scenes.

“It’s going to take all of us to combat these issues and give our young people a better option. Part of the problem is they have lost hope,” said Rev. Leroy Wadlington, of Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Just two blocks from where Jordan was killed, last Sunday a 51-year-old man was found shot and killed in a car.

These homicides happened within 3 weeks of each other.

“For all of these people that you see out here coming together, these are people that in and of themselves we probably can’t solve the problem, but we’re here,” said Rev. Davoid Coatie of the Ten Point Coalition.

They say by showing up, they’re making a difference. They’re asking others to follow in their steps.

“We have to be present. Sometimes your presence speaks volumes. your presence says to those kids that we’ll make sure you’re safe,” said Rev. Coatie.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...