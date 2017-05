INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This time Patty brought Debby Nauta and Maynard from Christel House with her.

Maynard is a facility therapy dog.

Patty and her guest explain what exactly a facility therapy is and does.

For more on this interview, click on the video.

For more on Pet Pals,click here and catch Pet Pals on Sundays at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV.

