Teen dies after being ejected from vehicle in Clinton Co.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – A 14-year-old is dead after being ejected from a vehicle Saturday night.

At about 9:40 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 5900 block of County Road 700 South in Clinton County for a report of a person ejected from a vehicle.

Major Joe Mink said when deputies got there they found the teen laying by a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck.

According to Mink, the driver of that vehicle was Evan Newhart of Colfax.

For unknown reasons, Mink said the teen was riding in the rear of the truck before falling out and hitting the roadway.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner.

Mink said a blood draw was taken from Newhart to be tested for drugs or alcohol.

He said the case will be handed over to the Clinton County Prosecutor to determine any possible charges.

Nobody else was injured.

At this time, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the teen killed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...