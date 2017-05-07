Visit Indiana Week kicks off, highlights tourism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’ve wanted to explore other parts of the Hoosier state, this week is a good opportunity to do that.

On Sunday Visit Indiana Week 2017 gets underway. From May 7 until May 13, admission is free into all of Indiana’s state parks as part of the week.

The week is tied in with the National Travel and Tourism Week.

On Monday at 2:30 p.m., a first ever Road Rally will kick off at Charlestown State Park and with a hike through the historic Rose Island site.

That night at 8:30, those in attendance can take a walk over the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville. Throughout the week, until Thursday, the road rally will travel to the Indiana Caverns, through Hamilton County and other places. The full schedule can be found here.

Tourism is a major part of the state. Travel, tourism, and hospitality is the state’s sixth largest industry, according to the Indiana Office of Tourism Development. It only takes 380 visitors to support one new job in Indiana.

The state saw record visitors back in 2015 with a number of 77 million. More information on tourism can be found here.

