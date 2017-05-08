Authorities team up in rescuing Bloomington man from flooding waters

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Several agencies teamed up in rescuing a man after his vehicle was swept off the roadway Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday on County Road 50 North near County Road 950 East when officials responded to a 2015 Ford van that was being swept off the roadway.

An officer with the Indiana State Police Underwater Search and Rescue Team then jumped into action by entering the waters attached to a line that was being manned by other responding officers.

The officer, Trooper Christopher Lockman, was able to reach the vehicle and attach a personal flotation device to the 68-year-old Alexander Ferenczy III, who could not walk due to a medical issue.

Officials then removed Ferenczy from the water and began to administer first aid.

He was later transported to Schneck Medical Center for further evaluation.

