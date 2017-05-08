Community reacts to weekend violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least five shootings over the weekend left three people dead and others injured.

The first happened Friday night on the west side of Indianapolis. Just after 5:30 p.m., police were called to the scene of Bertha Street where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. 23-year-old Derrick Walbert was later arrested and currently faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Hours later, three Warren Central High School students were shot on the northwest side. 17-year-old Angel Mejia-Alfaro died at the scene. The two injured teens said the shooting happened when they were trying to buy shoes.

Two more teens were involved in another shooting early Sunday morning. A 16 and 17-year-old were believed to be shot while at a party at the Carriage House Apartment Complex.

Later in the morning police found a man dead in an alley in the area of 10th Street and Rural Street.

The community has reacted and at 6:30 Monday night a prayer vigil will be held for the student killed and to support the other shooting victims over the weekend.

Young Men, INC. Youth Ministry is a group that aims to empower young men and help keep them away from violence.

The vigil will be held at West 38th Street and Moller Road. Anyone is welcome to attend.

