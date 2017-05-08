Donald Trump Jr. to speak at annual Indiana GOP State Dinner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Donald Trump Jr. will be in Indianapolis Monday evening.

The president’s son will be the headline speaker for the annual Indiana Republican Party’s State Dinner.

Monday night’s event is one of the Indiana GOP’s biggest events of the year and Trump Jr. is one of the biggest names to headline the event.

The dinner is at the JW Marriot with the president’s eldest son expected to take the stage around 7 p.m.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets to the dinner, click here.

